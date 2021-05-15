State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,333 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WWW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,679,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $396,242,000 after purchasing an additional 297,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,973,000 after purchasing an additional 92,352 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,290,000 after purchasing an additional 73,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,201,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 917,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,657,000 after buying an additional 23,936 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $261,327.50. Also, insider Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $81,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,972,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,380 shares of company stock worth $786,539 in the last ninety days. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WWW opened at $38.60 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WWW. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Wolverine World Wide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.