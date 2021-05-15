State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen raised their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.

COLM stock opened at $105.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.13. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $59.49 and a 1-year high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,476,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,309,659.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,550 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $1,498,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,483,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,610,696.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,376 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,957 over the last three months. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

