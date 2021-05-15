State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,530 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 28,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.64.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 173.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $30.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.17.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $437.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

