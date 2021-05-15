State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases Shares of 32,656 Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of H. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth about $13,563,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $5,146,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $1,282,000. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.9% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 9.8% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 31,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on H. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.07.

H opened at $79.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.12. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $4,983,189.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,242.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $306,382.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,915.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,132 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,443 in the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

