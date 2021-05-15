State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,736 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.10% of Minerals Technologies worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,594,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 507,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,504,000 after purchasing an additional 294,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,797,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,876,000 after purchasing an additional 180,892 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 402,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,007,000 after purchasing an additional 173,513 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 677,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,085,000 after purchasing an additional 106,964 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 24,500 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $1,674,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,424.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $986,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,383,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,361 shares of company stock worth $3,113,596. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MTX shares. CL King raised their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Minerals Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $84.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.85. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

