State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 299 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Alteryx by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

AYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist began coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $77.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.21 and a 52-week high of $185.75. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -285.41, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.58.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $55,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $4,748,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,615,627 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

