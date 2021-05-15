State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,550,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 35,827 shares during the period. State Street makes up 3.1% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.02% of State Street worth $298,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 143.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,113,000 after buying an additional 210,980 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in State Street by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 43.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 60,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 18,336 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT opened at $86.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.03. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.39 and a fifty-two week high of $89.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $28.125 per share. This represents a $112.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 129.68%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,480.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.43.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

