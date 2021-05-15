Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.10 Billion

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will report $4.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.14 billion. Steel Dynamics posted sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year sales of $14.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.43 billion to $14.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.72 billion to $13.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,125,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Insiders sold 302,120 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,457 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $41,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,472,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,377. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $66.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.55%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.