Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.10 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will report $4.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.14 billion. Steel Dynamics posted sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year sales of $14.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.43 billion to $14.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.72 billion to $13.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,125,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Insiders sold 302,120 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,457 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $41,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,472,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,377. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $66.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.55%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

