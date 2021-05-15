Stephens Increases Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target to $37.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price target upped by Stephens from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.90% from the stock’s current price.

SUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.12. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $34.47.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Summit Materials by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

