STERIS (NYSE:STE) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at JMP Securities

STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.80.

Get STERIS alerts:

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $197.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.65. STERIS has a 1 year low of $146.12 and a 1 year high of $216.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.59.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.