Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,251 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS opened at $173.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $315.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $104.27 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.66.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

