Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Belden (NYSE:BDC) to Buy

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $61.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $47.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $52.38 on Thursday. Belden has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $54.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average of $43.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.28. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Belden by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,139,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,060,000 after buying an additional 273,430 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Belden by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,708,000 after purchasing an additional 278,885 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Belden by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,488,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Belden by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,351,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,959,000 after purchasing an additional 78,536 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in shares of Belden by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,038,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,097,000 after purchasing an additional 146,351 shares during the period.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

