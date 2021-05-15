Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 9,754 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 871% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,005 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $382.95 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $258.56 and a 12-month high of $388.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

