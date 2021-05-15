Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,535 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 571% compared to the average volume of 378 call options.

Shares of HAE opened at $56.00 on Friday. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.99 and its 200-day moving average is $111.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 22,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

