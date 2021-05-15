Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) PT Raised to C$4.50 at National Bankshares

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its price objective lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.92.

SRX opened at C$3.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$401.57 million and a P/E ratio of -1,650.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.55. Storm Resources has a 52-week low of C$1.25 and a 52-week high of C$3.32.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$52.94 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Storm Resources will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

