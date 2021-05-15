Streamr (DATA) Reaches Market Cap of $111.49 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, Streamr has traded down 26.7% against the dollar. One Streamr coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $111.49 million and $9.58 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00089816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00019948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.07 or 0.01141478 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00067546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00115620 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00061929 BTC.

About Streamr

DATA is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 870,250,779 coins. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

