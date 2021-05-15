Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 236.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,832,000 after purchasing an additional 650,037 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,309,000 after buying an additional 97,381 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 565.2% in the 4th quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after buying an additional 144,251 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $7,559,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $3,803,000. 37.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

KYMR stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $91.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.38.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $506,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $767,701.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,005,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,134 shares of company stock worth $17,940,662 in the last 90 days.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

