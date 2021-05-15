Strs Ohio Grows Holdings in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 14.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Veritone were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Veritone by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Veritone by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Veritone by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritone by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Veritone in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. 28.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VERI opened at $18.33 on Friday. Veritone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $50.34. The firm has a market cap of $599.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 3.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.13.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 122.72% and a negative net margin of 94.44%. The company had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 million. On average, analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on VERI shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

