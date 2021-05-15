Strs Ohio Sells 7,900 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 139.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRRK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $960.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.15. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $70.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 365.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

