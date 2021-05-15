Strs Ohio Takes Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

AMC opened at $12.98 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.48.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

In other news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,667.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director America Entertainment I. Wanda sold 1,582,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $22,842,632.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,103,784 shares in the company, valued at $665,277,603.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,844,579 shares of company stock worth $25,709,103. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

