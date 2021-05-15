Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.11 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will announce $4.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.25 billion. Stryker posted sales of $2.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year sales of $17.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.94 billion to $17.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $18.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.02 billion to $18.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.75.

Stryker stock opened at $252.95 on Friday. Stryker has a 52 week low of $171.75 and a 52 week high of $268.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

