Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,252 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $31,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,432,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 40,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,795,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

PNW stock opened at $86.06 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $91.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

PNW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.63.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.