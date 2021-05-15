Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,694 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $24,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFG. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

In other American Financial Group news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $36,642.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 86,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total value of $11,207,656.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,095 shares of company stock worth $12,785,596. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $130.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.63 and its 200 day moving average is $101.19. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.29 and a 1 year high of $130.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

AFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. American Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.