Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 58,981 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 594,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,981 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $28,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,174,000 after acquiring an additional 458,159 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,010,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,678 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,890,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,323 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,026,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,262,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $5,018,288.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,470,696.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $48,230.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,541,056.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,087,468 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

DT opened at $46.68 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.70.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

