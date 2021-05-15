Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction material company. The company supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt primarily in the United States and western Canada. Summit Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

SUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.12. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter worth $882,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter worth $10,958,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 6.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 377,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,566,000 after buying an additional 23,770 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter worth $2,011,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 6.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

