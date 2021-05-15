Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stock Position Raised by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,402,000 after buying an additional 1,677,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,473,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,439,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,658 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,726,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,532,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,051,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,729,000 after purchasing an additional 678,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI opened at $163.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 103.36, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.95. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.89 and a twelve month high of $168.24.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.48%.

In other news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SUI. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

