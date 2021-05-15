SUN (SUN) Price Hits $29.68 on Major Exchanges

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, SUN has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SUN coin can now be bought for about $29.68 or 0.00062942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN has a market cap of $149.07 million and approximately $256.63 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00093739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.14 or 0.00515694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.90 or 0.00235215 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005118 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $544.06 or 0.01153937 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $577.13 or 0.01224082 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,023,453 coins. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

