Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Increased to C$33.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SU. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.36.

TSE SU opened at C$28.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.59. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.28 and a 12-month high of C$29.55. The firm has a market cap of C$42.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,562.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 6,083.33%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

