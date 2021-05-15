Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.17. Sunoco reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $5.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sunoco.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.91. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Shares of Sunoco stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.13. 340,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,269. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.87. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $36.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.37%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 5,746.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 333,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after buying an additional 327,304 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth about $3,206,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Sunoco during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,320,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,241,000 after purchasing an additional 66,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 136,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 52,903 shares during the period. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunoco (SUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.