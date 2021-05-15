Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Sunrun from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.41.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,035.76 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.92.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $1,037,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $160,719.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,410.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,035 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,051. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,698,000 after buying an additional 20,720,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,587,959,000 after buying an additional 2,623,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sunrun by 1,015.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,985,000 after buying an additional 4,382,193 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 13.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,894,000 after buying an additional 333,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sunrun by 3.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,449,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,134,000 after buying an additional 92,947 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.