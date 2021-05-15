Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.850-1.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.89 billion-$11.89 billion.

Shares of STBFY stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,901. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $21.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.77.

About Suntory Beverage & Food

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited, a soft drink company, manufactures and sells beverages and foods in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, Oceania, and the Americas. The company offers mineral water, ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee, RTD tea, carbonated beverages, functional drinks, fruit juices, and processed food.

