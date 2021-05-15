Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) PT Raised to $50.00 at Northland Securities

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its price objective raised by Northland Securities from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SMCI. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Super Micro Computer has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.75.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average is $33.57. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $315,611.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,120.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 60,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $2,406,242.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,648,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,090,138.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,509 shares of company stock worth $8,900,715. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,319,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,085,000 after purchasing an additional 34,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,810,000 after acquiring an additional 74,144 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,243,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,584,000 after acquiring an additional 247,407 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,221,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,716,000 after acquiring an additional 89,083 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,659,000 after acquiring an additional 52,704 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.