Super Zero Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $2.94 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 15th. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $92.26 million and $2.94 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 634,255,284 coins and its circulating supply is 316,129,950 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH.

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

