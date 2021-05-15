Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Superior Drilling Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 13th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Superior Drilling Products’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Superior Drilling Products had a negative return on equity of 41.60% and a negative net margin of 19.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Superior Drilling Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI opened at $0.76 on Friday. Superior Drilling Products has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.36.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

