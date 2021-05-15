Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SUUIF. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Superior Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Superior Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.69.

Shares of Superior Plus stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $12.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.77.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

