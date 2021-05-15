Surge Energy’s (SGY) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$0.90 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$0.90 target price on shares of Surge Energy and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on Surge Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Surge Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Surge Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.90.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

SGY opened at C$0.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. Surge Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.14 and a 52-week high of C$0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$176.69 million and a P/E ratio of -0.23.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$59.91 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Surge Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.