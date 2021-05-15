Susquehanna Boosts Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target to $32.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SPCE. Truist Securities began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Virgin Galactic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.46.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

SPCE opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.19. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $39,860,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $109,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,910,292 shares in the company, valued at $173,235,101.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,484,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,490,240. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.