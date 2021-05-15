Sutro Biopharma, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Sutro Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STRO. Truist lifted their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $19.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.67 and a beta of 0.80. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $73,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

