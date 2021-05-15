Sutro Biopharma, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $3.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Sutro Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.35.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Shares of STRO opened at $19.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a current ratio of 9.77. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $907.50 million, a P/E ratio of -218.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth $73,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

