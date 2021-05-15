HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at SVB Leerink to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 180.90% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of HTGM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,354. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.15. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 101.81% and a negative net margin of 194.78%. Analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 45.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 43,169 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $375,000. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $1,828,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 524,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 82,115 shares in the last quarter.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.