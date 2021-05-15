S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Posts Earnings Results

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 27.01%. S&W Seed updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of S&W Seed stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.55. 157,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,773. S&W Seed has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $124.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SANW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on S&W Seed in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.