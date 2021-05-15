Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to post sales of $134.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $136.00 million. Switch reported sales of $126.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year sales of $553.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $546.91 million to $578.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $626.08 million, with estimates ranging from $607.00 million to $686.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

SWCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist assumed coverage on Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,514,069 shares in the company, valued at $43,744,800.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $1,824,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 578,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,158.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Switch by 109.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Switch by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Switch by 9.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Switch by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Switch by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

SWCH traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.58. 3,043,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,563. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.56. Switch has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $19.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

