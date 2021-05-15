Symmetry Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,583,000 after buying an additional 7,894,252 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $132,892,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,190,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,399,000 after purchasing an additional 737,487 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,799,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,933,000 after purchasing an additional 568,574 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,477,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,732,000 after purchasing an additional 390,389 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,712,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,145,700 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.56.

CZR opened at $98.61 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $106.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.53.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

