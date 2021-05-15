Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,032,000 after buying an additional 35,318 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 22.7% in the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 232,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,272,000 after buying an additional 43,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 396.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,334,000 after buying an additional 128,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total value of $249,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $461,436.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total transaction of $17,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,909,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,591 shares of company stock valued at $50,383,941 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $231.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $199.66 and a one year high of $377.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COUP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.25.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.