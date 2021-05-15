Symmetry Partners LLC Has $417,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $1,331,860.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,313.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,337 shares of company stock worth $11,361,498 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $86.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.79. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.18.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

