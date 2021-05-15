Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New $400,000 Investment in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Bank OZK by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 406,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,593,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 707.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at $4,645,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.04.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OZK shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

