Symmetry Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after acquiring an additional 65,709 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.52 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $44.96 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. Insiders sold 10,977 shares of company stock valued at $693,018 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.