Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 1,388 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,830,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341,481 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,358,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,925 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,242,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,473 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,043.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,989,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290,944 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 302.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,621,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NLOK opened at $26.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $26.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

