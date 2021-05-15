Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 340 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK opened at $152.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.76%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Argus lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

