SynchroBitcoin (SNB) Market Cap Hits $7.86 Million

SynchroBitcoin (CURRENCY:SNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One SynchroBitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0989 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges. SynchroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $281.00 worth of SynchroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SynchroBitcoin has traded down 43.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SynchroBitcoin Coin Profile

SynchroBitcoin (CRYPTO:SNB) is a coin. SynchroBitcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,536,465 coins. The official website for SynchroBitcoin is www.snbtoken.io. SynchroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @synchrobit and its Facebook page is accessible here. SynchroBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/synchronium-magazine.

According to CryptoCompare, “SynchroBit™ is a platform for everyone who wants to simply trade various kinds of digital assets with both fiat and cryptocurrencies. Deposit funds using cryptocurrencies, Visa/MasterCard, and or bank transfer. Enjoy zero trading fees with SynchroBitcoin (SNB). “

SynchroBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynchroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SynchroBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SynchroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

